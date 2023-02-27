Dan Orlovsky reveals he nearly landed NFL coaching gig

Dan Orlovsky, former Detroit Lions quarterback, and current ESPN analyst revealed on Monday on the Pat McAfee Show that he had “good talks” with the Indianapolis Colts and came “very close” to landing a coaching job with the Carolina Panthers. Orlovsky expressed his desire to get into coaching, and the closer he gets away from playing the game, the more he wants to pursue this career path.

"I always think about coaching in the NFL and I came very close to coaching with Carolina this year" ~ @danorlovsky7#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/eUimcpCewJ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 27, 2023

Why it Matters for Dan Orlovsky

It's no surprise that there has been speculation over the last couple of seasons that Orlovsky could eventually be a candidate for an NFL coaching job. He has an extensive background in football, both as a player and analyst, and has shown a strong understanding of the game and the ability to break down film. For Orlovsky, the opportunity to coach at the highest level of football would be a dream come true. As he mentioned on the show, coaching is something he is truly passionate about and it's clear that he's willing to put in the work to make that a reality.

Bottom Line: Orlovsky's hunger to coach is real

In the end, Dan Orlovsky's hunger to coach is real. Whether or not he lands a coaching job in the near future, it's clear that he's serious about pursuing this career path and will continue to work towards that goal. As a former player who has transitioned successfully into the world of sports media, it will be interesting to see where Orlovsky's coaching journey takes him next.