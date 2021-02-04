Dan Orlovsky reveals what Matthew Stafford told him about why he wanted out of Detroit

Sharing is caring!

As you know by now, Matthew Stafford has played his final down with the Detroit Lions as he will be officially traded to the Los Angeles Rams as soon as the new league year begins on March 17.

On Thursday, Dan Orlovsky, who is one of Stafford’s good friends, joined the Dale & Keefe show and he revealed that one of the reasons why Stafford wanted out of Detroit is because he was tired of being a good player on a not so good team.

“I think one of the reasons why he did ask out of Detroit and wanted to go somewhere else — and these are his words, not mine — is he’s tired of being really good individually and not good as a team. He’s accomplished a lot individually and had good stats, and I think he wants the opportunity to play with a competent football team that can actually go win the whole dang thing. That leads itself to wanting to be coached and wanting the pressure. That’s the kind of guy and player that Matthew is.”

Nation, do you blame Stafford for wanting out of Detroit?

We had @danorlovsky7 on today and he disagreed with @TedyBruschi's assessment of Matthew Stafford not being "tough enough" to play for #Patriots. Watch Dan's full answer on his friend Matt Stafford 👇 Full interview: https://t.co/bhqndYor3p@DaleEArnold @Keefe21 @JumboHart pic.twitter.com/lI9qQACYvH — Dale & Keefe (@DaleKeefeWEEI) February 4, 2021