Dan Orlovsky says Matthew Stafford will win Super Bowl, Darius Slay weighs in

If you have followed former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky on social media or during his appearances while working at ESPN, you are well aware of his love for Matthew Stafford.
Orlovsky has made it clear time and time again that he believes Stafford is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and that he is elite.
Orlovsky dropped into a Darius Slay retweet on Saturday which said, “#9 is the truth im tellin ya!!!”
Orlovsky replied saying, “Still believe he will win 1. I still do.”
Slay agrees that Stafford will eventually get a Super Bowl as he replied to Orlovsky’s proclamation by tweeting, “Facts.”
Orlovsky went on to say that as good as Tua (Tagovailoa) is, he is not Stafford.
Nation, do you agree with Orlovsky and Slay? Will Matthew Stafford eventually win a Super Bowl? Will it be with the Lions?