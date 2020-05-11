Dan Orlovsky says he owns Matthew Stafford…on the golf course

When it comes to football, there is no question about it that former Detroit Lions quarterback could not hold a candle to current Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.

But when it comes to golf, Orlovsky claims he takes Stafford’s money.

From ClickOnDetroit:

“Matthew and I are very good friends,” Orlovsky said. “But he also canceled on me for a golf trip this year. If he were that close, he wouldn’t have bailed on our golf trip.”

Orlovsky said when they do play, he has a bunch of Stafford’s money in his wallet when it’s over.

Orlovsky, who has been working at ESPN as an analyst, is reportedly a lead candidate to land the Monday Night Football gig for the 2020 season.