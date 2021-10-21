Dan Orlovsky shares funny story about when he knew Matthew Stafford was ‘different’ [Video]

Dan Orlovsky is good friends with Los Angeles Rams quarterback (that still hurts to type) Matthew Stafford so it never comes as a big surprise when Orlovsky pours on the love for his buddy.

On Wednesday, Orlovsky shared a funny story about the moment he knew Stafford was ‘different.’

In his story, Orlovsky talks about watching film with Stafford and asking him why he would try and thread the needle 40 yards downfield between three defenders when a route was open nine yards out.

“Matthew, why would you even try to make this throw?” Orlovsky said.

Stafford replied: “Cause guys like you can’t.”

.@danorlovsky7: "Matthew, why would you even try to make this throw?" Matthew Stafford: "Cause guys like you can't." pic.twitter.com/G1vXjoLg7S — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 20, 2021

