Urban Meyer continues to be an absolute disgrace of a head coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars and former Detroit Lions QB Dan Orlovsky is calling him out.

On Monday, Orlovsky took to Twitter to say that it is an “absolute joke” that Meyer is a head coach in the NFL and former Lions coach Jim Caldwell is not.

Urban Meyer being a Head Coach in the #NFL and Jim Caldwell not is an absolute joke — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) December 13, 2021