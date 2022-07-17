Dan Orlovsky was pulling a Joe Montana when he ran out of endzone [Video]

When you think of former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky, it does not take long for you to remember the time when he ran out of the back of the endzone against the Minnesota Vikings during the Lions’ 0-16 season in 2008.

Ever since that moment happened, Orlovsky has constantly been made fun of and trolled on social media on a daily basis.

In fact, Orlovsky once said he is the “poster boy” for the Lions 0-16 team.

“I’m still the poster boy for it, unfortunately,” Orlovsky said back in 2017. “And the good thing for me is I’ve got super thick skin and I don’t really run from much so it’s not hard for me to quote-unquote talk about it because of those aspects.

“I don’t think about it a ton. That’s not how I remember myself. But it’s not like one of those things where you can get a misdemeanor DUI as a teenager and it gets removed from your record-type thing if you do a bunch of community service. It’s a forever thing for me.”

Dan Orlovsky was pulling a Joe Montana when he ran out of endzone

During an interview in 2017 with Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Dan Orlovsky said he was “an idiot” on the play.

“Ask any quarterback, more often than not, you catch a snap and you get pressure, you either climb the pocket immediately or run with some depth to the right or the left depending where the pressure is,” Orlovsky said. “And my pressure came from off my left hip, so it was just my natural reaction to run with some depth away from it and by the time I took three or four steps I’m obviously well out of bounds and unaware just because I was an idiot in that moment. That’s kind of how it happened.”

But had Orlovsky could have just told everybody that he was trying to imitate one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever live, Joe Montana.

As you can see in the video below, Montana once ran out of the back of the endzone for a safety during the 1987 NFL Pro Bow.

1987: Pro Bowl Week- @danorlovsky7 ran out of bounds for a safety and everyone reminds him of it daily. Meanwhile @JoeMontana does it in the 1987 Pro Bowl as Jacob Green and Bruce Smith are coming after him & no one bats an eye. It's unfair Dan. pic.twitter.com/eK0PvUrZ00 — BigBlueVCR (@BigBlueVCR) February 2, 2022

Ok, obviously running out of the endzone as Montana in the Pro Bowl much different than what Dan Orlovsky did in a regular season game but this shows that even the greats have a brain fart from time to time!

Free Dan Orlovsky!!!!

H/T to Andrew Kato of Pride of Detroit for digging up this gem!

