Dan Orlovsky’s list of Top 10 NFL quarterbacks includes Matthew Stafford

Sharing is caring!

When it comes to ranking the Top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL, you could probably ask 100 different “experts” and have 100 different rankings.

On Monday, former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky released his Top 10 and as you can see below, he has Patrick Mahomes No. 1, Aaron Rodgers No. 2, and Tom Brady No. 3.

Not surprisingly, Orlovsky has his buddy Matthew Stafford on the list but it is a bit interesting that he has him ranked below Lamar Jackson, WHO CANNOT THROW 🙂

Nation, what does your top five look like?

See some QB lists. My list would be

1) Mahomes

2) Rodgers

3) Brady

4) Watson

5) Allen

6) Wilson

7) Lamar

8) Stafford

9) Tannehill

10) Prescott Burrow/Herbert/Kyler/Baker right on cusp—need to see it more *if healthy & mind right Wentz is top 10.

*Carr flirting with list too — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) July 12, 2021