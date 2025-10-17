Dan Skipper Blasts NFL Films After “BS” Video Targeting Brian Branch

The Detroit Lions are fighting back, and this time, it’s not just on the field. Offensive tackle Dan Skipper lit up social media Thursday night after calling out NFL Films for releasing a controversial video that criticized safety Brian Branch following his one-game suspension.

“Hey @NFLFilms y’all wanna post a bunch of BS and then won’t stand on business? Feel free to go into a deeper dive in some of the other storylines. #soft,” Skipper posted on X. Hey @NFLFilms y’all wanna post a bunch of BS and then won’t stand on business? Feel free to go into a deeper dive in some of the other storylines. #soft — Dan Skipper (@DanSkipper70) October 16, 2025

That tweet hit like a thunderclap in the Lions’ locker room, and among fans still fuming over the NFL’s recent treatment of Detroit.

Background: The NFL Films Backlash

On Thursday, NFL Films released a video (which they eventually deleted) narrated by Louis Riddick, highlighting Branch’s “rough night” during the Lions’ 30-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, complete with clips of missed tackles and penalties before showing his postgame scuffle that led to his suspension.

The piece was widely criticized online, not just for tone but for source. After all, NFL Films is owned by the league, meaning the NFL effectively published its own “hit piece” on one of its players.

Lions fans flooded social media accusing the league of double standards and “piling on” after already suspending Branch. Now, with a player like Skipper openly joining the fight, it’s clear this story isn’t going away anytime soon.

Skipper’s Message: Stand on Business

Skipper’s fiery post wasn’t just about Branch, it was about what he sees as hypocrisy. His “stand on business” comment echoes a growing sentiment inside Detroit’s locker room that the team is being held to a different standard.

The Lions have felt that sting before, from questionable officiating to league-driven narratives that seem to frame them as villains instead of contenders.

By calling NFL Films “#soft,” Skipper put it bluntly: if the league is going to use its media arm to critique players, it should be just as transparent when officials or league operations make their own mistakes.

The Bottom Line

Dan Skipper said what most of Detroit has been thinking all week: enough is enough. The NFL Films video crossed a line by publicly dragging Brian Branch, and Skipper’s tweet only amplified what Lions fans have been shouting for days: if the league wants accountability, it needs to start with itself.

Detroit’s players aren’t backing down, and neither are their fans. The Lions have spent years fighting for respect. Now, it’s clear, they’re done staying quiet.