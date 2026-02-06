Former Detroit Lions Fan Favorite Could Return as Coach in 2026

Detroit Lions fans weren’t ready to say goodbye to Dan Skipper.

When the longtime swing tackle announced his retirement just a couple of weeks ago, it felt like the end of an era. Skipper spent eight seasons in Detroit doing all the dirty work, bouncing between left tackle, right tackle, and even guard when needed, and became one of the most beloved depth players on the roster.

But his Lions story might not be over.

In fact, there’s a very real path for Skipper to return to Detroit in 2026, just not in pads.

A Coaching Door Has Quietly Opened

With the Lions recently promoting Steve Oliver from assistant offensive line coach to tight ends coach, a new opening has quietly emerged on the staff. Detroit now has a vacancy for an assistant offensive line coach, and Skipper checks just about every box you’d want for that role.

This isn’t speculation out of thin air, either.

Skipper made it clear when he retired that coaching was next. He wasted no time backing that up, heading to Dallas the very next day to coach offensive linemen at the East-West Shrine Bowl. That’s not something former players do casually; that’s a sign of intent.

Why Dan Skipper Makes Too Much Sense

If the Lions are looking for someone who:

Knows the system inside and out

Understands Hank Fraley’s coaching style

Has lived the day-to-day grind of Detroit’s offensive line room

Can immediately connect with young players

…Skipper is basically the prototype.

He spent years learning under Hank Fraley, widely regarded as one of the best offensive line coaches in the NFL. Few players on the roster knew Detroit’s blocking schemes better, and even fewer embraced the “next man up” mentality the way Skipper did.

That perspective is invaluable for a young line that continues to develop.

From Locker Room Leader to Position Coach

One of Skipper’s biggest strengths as a player was his presence. He wasn’t just filling snaps — he was mentoring younger linemen, preparing weekly as if he were starting, and setting the tone for what professionalism looks like at the NFL level.

That translates naturally into coaching.

As an assistant offensive line coach, Skipper wouldn’t be asked to reinvent the wheel. He’d be learning, teaching fundamentals, reinforcing technique, and helping players understand why Detroit does things the way it does — something he’s uniquely qualified to explain.

A Full-Circle Moment Waiting to Happen?

The Lions have shown a willingness to bring former players back into the building when the fit is right. Skipper’s transition from player to coach feels less like a gamble and more like a continuation.

Nothing is official. Nothing has been announced.

But if Detroit is serious about building continuity, developing its offensive line pipeline, and rewarding people who embody the culture, Dan Skipper returning as a coach in 2026 feels more inevitable than far-fetched.

Sometimes the best next step is already in the room — you just change the role.