Detroit Lions Bring Back Fan-Favorite Dan Skipper

The Detroit Lions are bringing a familiar face back into the building.

According to a report from Rachel Hopmayer, former Lions offensive lineman and fan favorite Dan Skipper has been hired to Detroit’s coaching staff. Skipper, who recently retired from playing, will transition into a developmental coaching role focused on helping mold the next wave of big-bodied blockers, including tight ends with offensive line traits.

Skipper’s return keeps him connected to an organization and coaching staff that values toughness, versatility, and player development. Known during his playing days for his size, work ethic, and locker-room presence, Skipper quickly became a cult favorite among Lions fans.

Before joining the Lions’ staff, Skipper coached offensive linemen at the Senior Bowl, gaining hands-on experience working with top NFL Draft prospects while learning the evaluation and teaching side of the game. That experience appears to have helped accelerate his move into coaching.

For Detroit, the hire fits perfectly with Dan Campbell’s vision: former players who understand the grind, speak the language of the locker room, and can relate directly to those fighting for roster spots.

Skipper may be new to the coaching ranks, but his familiarity with Detroit’s culture makes this feel less like a gamble and more like a natural next step.