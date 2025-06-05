Dan Skipper Reflects on Frank Ragnow’s Retirement: ‘Played Through More Than Most Will Ever Know’

The Frank Ragnow retirement wave continues to ripple through the Detroit Lions locker room, and on Thursday, veteran offensive lineman Dan Skipper added his voice to the emotional chorus.

Speaking with reporters after the Lions’ final OTA practice of the spring, Skipper didn’t hold back when reflecting on the impact of his longtime friend and teammate.

“I Don’t Know If You Can Think of a Better Pro”

You could feel the reverence in Skipper’s voice when talking about Ragnow — someone he’s known since before their NFL journeys even began.

“Man, I don’t know if you can think of a better pro,” Skipper said Thursday. “I go way back with Frank. I played at Arkansas… hosted him on his official visit, right? So, I’ve spent a lot of time with him, and what a consummate pro who just — he played through more than most folks will ever know.”

That last part hits especially hard. Ragnow’s toughness has become the stuff of Lions legend — playing through serious toe injuries, back issues, and plenty of bumps that were never made public.

“We Didn’t Find Out on Instagram”

While fans were just digesting the news this week after Ragnow’s official announcement on Instagram, Skipper revealed the team had already heard directly from the man himself.

“He let us know before that, so we didn’t find out on Instagram,” Skipper added with a grin. “You know, I think it’s always there. Every year you don’t know if someone’s going to come back or not, have a change of heart… get hurt… it doesn’t matter.”

The sentiment reflects the reality of life in the trenches — each season, each snap, could be someone’s last.

Time to Carry the Load

The Lions have been preparing for a world without Frank Ragnow. They may not have wanted to face it this soon, but with rookie Tate Ratledge, veteran Graham Glasgow, and new signing Trystan Colon in the mix, the offensive line must now find its new identity.

“It’s his decision; he can speak to that,” Skipper said. “But at the end of the day, at this point, we have to move along, carry the load, and figure out what’s going on from here.”

Skipper, entering his eighth NFL season, knows what that responsibility means — and you can bet he’ll be one of the guys setting the tone as Detroit figures out its post-Ragnow future.

The Bottom Line

Frank Ragnow may be gone, but the impact he left in Allen Park will never fade.

Dan Skipper’s heartfelt words on Thursday offered a glimpse into just how deeply respected No. 77 was among his teammates. As the Lions now shift their focus to training camp and filling the void at center, one thing is clear: Ragnow’s standard of toughness, leadership, and professionalism will be the blueprint going forward.

And with veterans like Skipper helping carry that message, the Lions’ offensive line is in good hands.