Detroit Lions’ Dan Skipper Blasts NFL International Games

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Dan Skipper slammed the NFL’s international games, calling them a "joke" and outlining the toll it takes on players.

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Dan Skipper is known for being one of the most respected voices in the Lions’ locker room. Whether he’s pancaking edge rushers or rallying teammates on the sideline, the swing tackle has become a blue-collar competitor for the Lions.

But now, he’s letting it be known that there’s one thing he definitely isn’t a fan of: the NFL’s continued push for international games.

‘That’s a joke’ – Skipper doesn’t hold back

On a recent appearance on The Coaches Pod, Skipper didn’t mince words about the toll of playing football at the highest level — and how the league’s international ambitions only make it worse.

“That’s a joke. ‘Oh, we want to go play in ‘name-X country,’ throw dart at the map.’ Like, what?” Skipper said, as quoted by Lions OnSI.

“They (the NFL) understand the logistics of this, right? We have a travel party of 200-ish people. 50 of those are going to be putting their body through the most physically demanding thing you can do, but we are going to stuff you on a plane for 18 hours, screw up your body clock, take you to a country where the food is all [expletive] up, have you play now, fly you back, lose your bye week from the logistics of it.”

Skipper, who has spent parts of seven NFL seasons bouncing from practice squads to key starts, knows better than most the physical toll the game exacts. And his comments shed light on how many players actually feel about being asked to fly across oceans midseason.

Skipper speaks for the trenches

From his perspective, the NFL’s thirst for international revenue comes at the expense of player health. Skipper cited the compounding nature of football fatigue — especially for linemen who endure 60+ collisions per game.

“It’s a lot of football,” Skipper said of the grind from college to the pros. “You play 12 games in college, with two byes. Now it’s 17, 18 in the pros with one bye — and if you make the playoffs, it’s more. You can end up with 23-24 games in a calendar year.”

For a guy who’s already played multiple positions across the line and been asked to step in at a moment’s notice, the international conversation hits differently.

Lions dodge the bullet in 2025

Fortunately for Skipper and the Lions, the team will not be playing internationally in 2025. That detail was confirmed during the schedule release earlier this month, which saw the Lions land multiple national TV slots — but no foreign travel dates.

Given that Detroit is expected to contend for another NFC North crown, limiting distractions and logistical nightmares may pay dividends.

The Bottom Line

Dan Skipper might be a backup on the depth chart, but when he talks, Lions fans — and teammates — listen. His honesty about the physical cost of football, and the added burden of international travel, offers a rare glimpse into how players really feel.

As the NFL continues to expand its global reach, voices like Skipper’s remind us that while the league sees profit, players see pain.



Sources: Lions OnSI, ESPN. Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff.