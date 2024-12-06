Dan Skipper Praises Detroit Lions Fan Who Got In Matt LaFleur’s Face

Ahead of the Detroit Lions' highly anticipated Thursday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers, an unexpected moment of drama unfolded at Ford Field when a Lions fan ditched his flag duties to take a shot at Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. While LaFleur was busy preparing for the game, the fan made his way over to the Packers’ sideline, shouting some trash talk that got LaFleur visibly upset.

Backup offensive lineman Dan Skipper, who’s no stranger to the passionate fanbase in Detroit, had some positive words about the interaction. “To the pre-game flag guy, you just love to see it,” Skipper tweeted, showing his appreciation for the fan’s boldness.

https://twitter.com/DanSkipper70/status/1864924421250535732?

The fan’s antics didn’t go unnoticed, and LaFleur was clearly irritated by the verbal exchange, demanding security to remove the fan. But for Skipper, it was a prime example of the energy and intensity Lions fans bring to every matchup. The fans’ spirited behavior highlighted just how high the stakes were in the NFC North rivalry between the Lions and Packers.

While some may have seen the fan’s actions as out of line, Skipper clearly viewed it as a fun, high-energy moment that showed how much Lions fans care about the rivalry. “It’s great to see the passion. We feed off that,” Skipper added, underscoring the importance of fan support for the team.

Whether the fan’s antics had any impact on the game is up for debate, but it certainly added some excitement to the pregame festivities. For Skipper, it was yet another reminder of the energy that Detroit fans bring and how it fuels the Lions as they head into their important divisional matchup.