Dan Skipper punches Austin Bryant at Detroit Lions training camp

When competitive athletes are put in helmets and pads and told to destroy each other, it is only a matter of time before things get a little bit heated up and that is exactly what happened on Thursday at Detroit Lions training camp.

According to a report from Benjamin Raven, Lions offensive lineman Dan Skipper threw a punch at defensive lineman, Austin Bryant.

“Dan Skipper and Austin Bryant dust up alert. Looked like Big Skip threw a punch at Bryant’s helmet after they untangled, then Logan Stenberg comes out of nowhere and throws a helmet like a bowling ball. Both OL were in for the next snap, back to business.”

Raven noted that the Detroit Lions coaches do a great job of calming things down when a little scrap like this happens.

“Coaches do a great job of calming stuff down and getting them back to work. on another note, I would not mess with Dan Skipper who is a mix between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Big Show.”

According to Justin Rogers of the Detroit News, Austin Bryant is making a strong argument to make the team.

From Detroit News:

Working as a second-team edge rusher, Austin Bryant has found his way into the backfield multiple times the first couple of days. The path to a roster spot is an uphill climb for the former fourth-round pick after the Lions aggressively added to the position group this offseason, but with rookie Josh Paschal out recovering from surgery to repair a sports hernia, Bryant is making a strong opening argument for his case to stick.

Nation, do you like it when there are little scraps in Detroit Lions’ training camp?

