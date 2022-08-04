Dan Skipper punches Austin Bryant at Detroit Lions training camp

When competitive athletes are put in helmets and pads and told to destroy each other, it is only a matter of time before things get a little bit heated up and that is exactly what happened on Thursday at Detroit Lions training camp.
According to a report from Benjamin Raven, Lions offensive lineman Dan Skipper threw a punch at defensive lineman, Austin Bryant.
“Dan Skipper and Austin Bryant dust up alert. Looked like Big Skip threw a punch at Bryant’s helmet after they untangled, then Logan Stenberg comes out of nowhere and throws a helmet like a bowling ball. Both OL were in for the next snap, back to business.”
Raven noted that the Detroit Lions coaches do a great job of calming things down when a little scrap like this happens.
“Coaches do a great job of calming stuff down and getting them back to work. on another note, I would not mess with Dan Skipper who is a mix between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Big Show.”
According to Justin Rogers of the Detroit News, Austin Bryant is making a strong argument to make the team.
From Detroit News:
Working as a second-team edge rusher, Austin Bryant has found his way into the backfield multiple times the first couple of days. The path to a roster spot is an uphill climb for the former fourth-round pick after the Lions aggressively added to the position group this offseason, but with rookie Josh Paschal out recovering from surgery to repair a sports hernia, Bryant is making a strong opening argument for his case to stick.
