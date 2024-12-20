Dan Skipper Talks About First NFL TD, Birth Of Daughter

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Dan Skipper had a week that no one, including himself, will forget anytime soon. Between making his first-ever touchdown reception and welcoming his third child into the world, Skipper has proven to be a force both on the field and off.

Skipper’s big moment came during the Lions' Week 15 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. In the second quarter, Skipper, normally tasked with protecting Jared Goff in the trenches, found himself on the receiving end of a 9-yard touchdown pass, marking the first touchdown of his NFL career.

“It was amazing,” Skipper said in an interview with Detroit Free Press reporter Dave Birkett. “It’s not something you ever expect to happen, but when the chance comes, you’ve got to be ready. It was a surreal moment.”

While Skipper was catching a touchdown, his wife, Mackenzie, was already en route to the hospital for the scheduled induction of their baby girl.

A Touchdown and a New Baby

After the game, Skipper headed straight to the hospital, where he spent the night supporting his wife through the delivery of their daughter, Miller. Despite the whirlwind of events, Skipper still managed to watch some game film with his wife in the delivery room. The 6-foot-9, 330-pound lineman slept on a hospital couch that night, describing the experience as not as bad as he’d expected.

“It wasn’t that bad,” Skipper laughed. “Honestly, I slept almost as well as I do after a game. It’s a different kind of tired, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

A Big Play and a Big Change in Life

Reflecting on his touchdown, Skipper couldn’t hide his excitement. “It was a cool moment,” he said. “I finally felt athletic for the first time in my life. It was an awesome feeling.”

Skipper’s ability to balance his love for football with his dedication to his family shows what makes him so admired by Lions fans. Whether it’s catching a touchdown pass or spending time with his growing family, Skipper’s positive attitude and strong work ethic make him a fan favorite in Detroit.

A Rising Star in Detroit

Dan Skipper’s unforgettable week—combining a career milestone with a personal triumph—has made him an even bigger part of the Lions’ team culture. His story of perseverance and commitment to both football and family is something Lions fans can rally behind as they continue to cheer on their team.

Skipper’s journey is proof that sometimes, the best moments in life come when you least expect them—and for Skipper, both on the field and off, he’s making the most of every opportunity.