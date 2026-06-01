Dan Skipper Fires Back at Tom Brady Over Absurd Comments

Detroit Lions offensive assistant Dan Skipper knows better than most what it takes to survive on the fringe of an NFL roster.

That is why he did not hold back after hearing recent comments from legendary quarterback Tom Brady regarding practice squad players.

During an appearance on the Champion Mindset podcast, Brady discussed the challenges players face when moving from the practice squad to the active roster. While acknowledging the importance of practice squad players, Brady suggested some become comfortable in those roles and struggle when real expectations are placed on them.

“There’s 53 guys on the active roster and there’s now 15 guys on the practice squad. So there’s 68 players,” Brady explained as quoted by Lions OnSI. “But those practice squad players are important because if anybody on the active roster gets hurt, they can get elevated to the squad.”

Brady noted that he often saw standout performances from scout team players in practice and wanted them promoted.

“I’d be watching. I’m like, ‘Man, we got to get that guy. Let’s get him up on offense. He’s making a lot of plays,’” Brady said.

However, Brady argued that some players were not ready when the spotlight intensified.

“Hey man, you’re doing really well. You got to come over here and deal with the pressure of succeeding now that you have expectation,” Brady said. “And these guys are like, they weren’t prepared for it.”

He later added that some players seemed content simply being in the NFL.

“They’re very happy living this life where they could tell their family and friends,” Brady said. “But the reality is a lot of guys don’t want the pressure of dealing with top.”

Skipper Fires Back

Skipper quickly responded on social media, strongly disagreeing with Brady’s assessment.

“This is an absolute bull***t take on all accounts,” Skipper posted.

The reaction was hardly surprising given Skipper’s journey through professional football.

Since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Skipper has spent years bouncing between active rosters and practice squads while fighting to keep his NFL dream alive. Few players understand the challenges, sacrifices, and uncertainty of life on the practice squad better than the 6-foot-10 veteran.

When fans asked why he felt so strongly, Skipper offered additional context.

“No doubt! A lot that people don’t realize about the psquad role,” Skipper wrote.

When another user pointed out he was essentially arguing with Tom Brady, Skipper embraced it.

“Sure am,” he replied. “As someone who experienced both sides there is a lot more that goes into it.”

A Perspective Earned Through Experience

While Brady’s comments came from the perspective of one of the most accomplished players in NFL history, Skipper’s response carries weight because he has lived the reality of roster uncertainty.

Practice squad players often spend years chasing opportunities while preparing every week as if they could be called upon at any moment. Many eventually earn roster spots through persistence and development rather than avoiding pressure.

For Skipper, the idea that players prefer remaining on the practice squad instead of earning a spot on the 53-man roster simply does not match reality.

His blunt response made that crystal clear.

Bottom Line

Tom Brady’s comments created plenty of discussion across the NFL world, but few responses were as direct as Dan Skipper’s. Having spent much of his career fighting for roster spots, the Lions veteran believes the reality of life on the practice squad is far more complicated than Brady’s description.