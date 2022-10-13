Well, this is not something you read every day. Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is willing to do whatever it takes to save his stake in the Washington franchise, including dishing the dirt on the Billionaire Boys club of the NFL.

Snyder is willing to go to war with the other owners in the NFL, including Roger Goodell

ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham, and Tisha Thompson have written a bombshell report that alleges that Dan Snyder, owner of the Washington Commanders, is willing to go to the mattresses with the rest of the NFL if they dare to try to take his franchise from him. From ordering Private Eyes to dig up dirt on the other owners and Roger Goodell to his willingness to spill dirt on some of the most powerful people in sports.

“The NFL is a mafia,” he recently told an associate. “All the owners hate each other.” Featured Videos

“That’s not true,” one veteran owner says. “All the owners hate Dan.” via ESPN Sources: Commanders boss Snyder claims ‘dirt’ on NFL owners (espn.com)

Why is Snyder fighting with the NFL?

Dan Snyder is facing allegations from all sides, allegations of toxic club culture, sexual harassment, accounting misdeeds, and the bungling of a new stadium proposal that once seemed inevitable and is now met with hard resistance by the public and officials in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C.

From me, @DVNJR and @tishaESPN, via 30+ sources

*Snyder has said his dirt on Goodell/owners from PIs could “blow up” NFL. “They can’t f— with me.”

*He’s “lost Jerry” Jones

*Goodell “wants Snyder gone,” per exec

*A novel removal method owners have discussedhttps://t.co/pzImP9bCr5 — Seth Wickersham (@SethWickersham) October 13, 2022

A change could be coming for Snyder and the NFL

As soon as the October 18-19 Fall League Meeting in New York, NY, Dan Snyder could find himself outside the Boys club of the NFL and without a team. At least 24 owners must vote to force Dan Snyder to sell his team, a fate he has said he will never accept.

Under the NFL Constitution, Goodell has the authority to recommend the removal of an owner to the other 31 owners. Whether this is an action they would be willing to take, knowing the propensity of Dan Snyder to hire Private eyes to dig up dirt on his enemies and his willingness to share, is another story.

Multiple owners and league and team sources say they’ve been told that Dan Snyder instructed his law firms to hire private investigators to look into other owners and Roger Goodell. The NFL is aware of Snyder tracking owners, and while it is unclear how many owners are being targeted, ESPN reports that it is at least 6. One of the primary targets being Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, for which Dan Snyder allegedly has a “file” on his long-time mentor, friend, and firewall of support.

Washington Commanders team denies allegations

The Washington Commanders spokespeople are towing the company line, denying all allegations saying it’s “simply ridiculous and utterly false” that Dan Snyder ever said that he could blow up the league or that the league “can’t f—” with him, or that “the NFL is a mafia” or “all owners hate each other.” — ESPN

The ESPN article goes in GREAT depth on the insanity of this entire situation. We suggest you head over there now and give it a read.

What is everyone saying about Snyder?

I can't think of a single person who's done more damage to a pro sports franchise in my lifetime than Dan Snyder's done to that one. The Redskins may not have been the Yankees or Celtics when I was a kid, but they weren't far off from it …



It's more than just the losing, too. https://t.co/ulGxWiuOic — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 13, 2022

There is literally nothing Dan Snyder could release that would shock anyone:



"Did you know a prominent NFL owner gets HJs at massage parlors?"



Yeah bro, we know



"Did you know that an NFL owner had a secret child and paid millions to the mom to shut her up?"



Yeah bro, we know. — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) October 13, 2022