Dan Snyder to sell Washington Commanders for record amount of money

According to a report from ESPN, Dan Snyder and his wife Tanya are selling the Washington Commanders for a record amount of money. Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that a preliminary nonexclusive agreement has been reached by Dan and Tanya Snyder to sell the renowned NFL franchise to a group headed by Josh Harris, who also co-owns NBA and NHL teams, for a historic sum of $6.05 billion.

Key Points

The sale of the NFL franchise for $6.05 billion would surpass the previous record for a team sale, which was set in August when the Denver Broncos were purchased for $4.65 billion by a consortium led by Walmart heir Rob Walton.

Why it Matters for Dan Snyder and Washington Commanders

The sale of the NFL franchise to Josh Harris' group for $6.05 billion would surpass the previous record for a team sale, which was established in August when the Denver Broncos were purchased for $4.65 billion by a consortium led by Walmart heir Rob Walton. In May 1999, Daniel Snyder led a group that bought the Washington franchise for $800 million.