Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
NFL News Reports

Dan Snyder to sell Washington Commanders for record amount of money

By W.G. Brady
10
0

According to a report from ESPN, Dan Snyder and his wife Tanya are selling the Washington Commanders for a record amount of money. Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that a preliminary nonexclusive agreement has been reached by Dan and Tanya Snyder to sell the renowned NFL franchise to a group headed by Josh Harris, who also co-owns NBA and NHL teams, for a historic sum of $6.05 billion.

Washington Commanders Dan Snyder

Key Points

  • Dan and Tanya Snyder are selling the Commanders for a record amount of money.
  • A preliminary nonexclusive agreement has been reached by Dan and Tanya Snyder to sell the NFL franchise to a group headed by Josh Harris, who also co-owns NBA and NHL teams, for a historic sum of $6.05 billion.
  • The sale of the NFL franchise for $6.05 billion would surpass the previous record for a team sale, which was set in August when the Denver Broncos were purchased for $4.65 billion by a consortium led by Walmart heir Rob Walton.

Why it Matters for Dan Snyder and Washington Commanders

The sale of the NFL franchise to Josh Harris' group for $6.05 billion would surpass the previous record for a team sale, which was established in August when the Denver Broncos were purchased for $4.65 billion by a consortium led by Walmart heir Rob Walton. In May 1999, Daniel Snyder led a group that bought the Washington franchise for $800 million.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Detroit Tigers shortstop Javy Baez benched after a base running blunder
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Tigers News ReportsChris Lavallee -

Detroit Tigers shortstop Javy Baez benched after a base running blunder

Tigers manager benches Javy Baez after he forgets how many outs there are in second inning.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.