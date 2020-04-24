D’Andre Swift comments on being drafted by Detroit Lions

On Friday night, the Detroit Lions used the No. 35 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to select RB D’Andre Swift out of Georgia.

Following the news, Swift spoke about being drafted by the Lions.

New Lions RB D'Andre Swift to @MariaTaylor on ABC after he was picked by Detroit: "There's so many emotions. Just…just thankful to be in a position. The Detroit Lions are gonna get a hard worker, a dedicated worker. I'm ready to work." — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) April 24, 2020

Nation, are you excited to have another running back in the mix?