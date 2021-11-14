D’Andre Swift explains what comes next for the Lions following tie vs. Steelers

Despite being a mostly forgetful afternoon for the Detroit Lions, one thing they can hang their hat on is the fact that their running game is showing signs of improvement.

RB D’Andre Swift racked up 130 yards of his own on the ground during today’s tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers on a career high 33 carries.

“Everything was working, especially early on,” he said. The offensive line did a great job up front with the calls.”

“It’s how I try to run every time I touch the ball,” he continued. “Try not to let one person take me down.”

Despite connecting on 14 of 25 passes for just 114 yards, Swift was quick to compliment quarterback Jared Goff’s performance.

“He’s a warrior. I’m not sure what the injury was, but I could tell he was hurting. He kept putting us in a position to win the game, a warrior.”

The game was essentially a comedy of errors in overtime, as both teams turned the ball over multiple times. The Lions also had a chance to claim their first victory, but the field goal attempt from Ryan Santoso didn’t come close to connecting.

“It was going back and forth. There was a point I thought it was over and we were going to win, we were in a position to win the game. Unfortunately it didn’t work out. We’re going to go back to work and get ready for a great opponent next week.”

“It would have felt better with a win, but it is what it is. We’re going back to work.”

The Lions face the Cleveland Browns next weekend.

