D’Andre Swift feels ‘betrayed’ by Detroit Lions

When the Detroit Lions selected RB Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, most fans and media members were shocked by the move. Another person who was shocked by the move is former Lions running back, D'Andre Swift. In fact, Swift said that he felt “betrayed” when the Lions selected a running back at No. 12.

D'Andre Swift felt ‘betrayed' after being traded by Detroit Lions

As soon as the Lions selected Gibbs, it was obvious that Swift's days in Detroit were numbered, and that thought quickly came to fruition as Swift was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to Adam Schefter, Swift was “shocked” and “betrayed” by the Lions selecting Gibbs at No. 12.

Swift said he was caught off guard by the Lions selecting a running back: “They didn’t tell me they were going to draft a running back, I was shocked when they did I felt betrayed and it kinda stings.“ (Adam Schefter)

Bottom Line: The best ability is availability

If you follow sports, you are well aware of the saying, “The best ability is AVAILABILITY,” and that is an ability that Swift did not have during his time in Detroit. Even before the Lions selected Gibbs in the NFL Draft, there was no way the Lions were going to keep him around past the 2023 season. So, rather than losing him for nothing at the end of the season, Lions GM Brad Holmes made the decision to acquire some draft capital.