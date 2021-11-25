D’Andre Swift heads to the locker room after suffering injury vs. Bears

One of the biggest pieces of the Detroit Lions is now injured.

D’Andre Swift was clearly shaken up after being tackled by Chicago’s Roquan Smith:

D'Andre Swift appears to get injured on this play #Onepride pic.twitter.com/5I2u7VnT2U — Anthony (@colombo_anthony) November 25, 2021

He was able to get up and jog to his own sideline before slumping over again and continuing to be evaluated by team training staff. He’d eventually head to the locker room:

Lions RB D'Andre Swift heads to the locker room. — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) November 25, 2021

He’s officially been listed as questionable to return.

D'Andre Swift is questionable to return with a shoulder injury. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) November 25, 2021