D’Andre Swift heads to the locker room after suffering injury vs. Bears

One of the biggest pieces of the Detroit Lions is now injured.

D’Andre Swift was clearly shaken up after being tackled by Chicago’s Roquan Smith:

He was able to get up and jog to his own sideline before slumping over again and continuing to be evaluated by team training staff. He’d eventually head to the locker room:

He’s officially been listed as questionable to return.

