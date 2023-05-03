D’Andre Swift not happy with how he was portrayed on ‘Hard Knocks’

During his introductory press conference with Philadelphia Eagles reporters, former Detroit Lions RB D'Andre Swift expressed his dissatisfaction with how he was portrayed in the latest season of HBO's “Hard Knocks.” Specifically, he mentioned that he did not appreciate how the show portrayed his toughness. In a scene that aired on the show, former Lions coach Duce Staley challenged Swift to bring a more aggressive mentality to the field and earn extra yards. Swift responded by saying that he knows who he is and what he is about, and that he plans to continue showcasing his skills on the field.

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Swift was asked about how he was portrayed on Hard Knocks

“I know who I am,” Swift said at his introductory presser. “I know what I'm about. I know I'm as tough as they come. But with Hard Knocks and everything, kind of how they portrayed, I didn't like it. But, I can't do anything about it, but go out there and showcase what I am and who I am. What I'm about. And, I know what I can do and who I am.”

