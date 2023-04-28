Heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, some not only predicted that the Detroit Lions would select a running back at some point but also said that D'Andre Swift could be on the trade block. When they decided to select Jahmyr Gibbs out of Alabama with the No. 12 overall pick, plenty of people were shocked. With Gibbs coming to town, coupled with David Montgomery, who signed a 3-year deal during the offseason, it appears as if Swift's future with the Lions is in jeopardy. In fact, according to a report, the Lions have been taking calls from teams interested in trading for Swift, who also reportedly wants to leave the Lions.

Key Points

The Lions signed David Montgomery during the offseason

On Thursday, the Lions selected RB Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 pick

Swift's future with the Lions is in jeopardy

The Lions are reportedly taking calls from teams interested in potentially trading for Swift

Swift wants to leave the Lions for a new team

D'Andre Swift reportedly wants to leave Detroit Lions

According to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Lions have been taking calls regarding Swift.

- Advertisement -

“Sources: The Lions are receiving trade calls on running back D’Andre Swift, whose representatives have been in contact with the team about potentially moving to a new team. With Detroit drafting Jahmyr Gibbs, the talented Swift appears poised to leave Detroit.”

Bottom Line: Swift's days in Detroit are numbered

It sure does sound like Swift may have played his final down as a member of the Lions, as he has reportedly asked to be traded. Now, in order to trade Swift, there has to be another team willing to take him on, and it sounds like there are some teams who are interested. Even if the Lions are not able to trade Swift, this will almost certainly be his final season in Detroit.