D’Andre Swift ‘surprised’ to be traded by Detroit Lions

When the Detroit Lions selected D'Andre Swift in the NFL Draft, the hope was that he would prove to be one of the elite weapons in the NFL. Though Swift certainly had flashes of brilliance during his time in Detroit, his inconsistency and lack of availability made him expendable, and the Lions decided to move on by trading him to the Philadelphia Eagles. On Wednesday, Swift held his introductory presser and he talked about being traded.

D'Andre Swift opens up about Detroit Lions trading him

While speaking to the Eagles beat writers, Swift said that he was surprised to be traded.

“It was a surprise,” Swift told reporters. “There was no real explanation. Everything kind of went through my agent. Like I said, a lot of different emotions going up and down. I'm excited to be here, but first and foremost, thank Detroit for everything. To the city of Detroit, it will forever have a place in my heart. I will love them for the opportunity that they gave me to just go out there and live out my dreams. Like I said, I'm excited for this new chapter.”

Bottom Line: Fresh start for Swift

It would have been nice if Swift could have worked out in Detroit, but the fact was that he never lived up to expectations and there was no way the Lions were ever going to give him a contract extension. Swift is now heading into a contract year in a brand new situation, and if he wants there to be any chance for the Eagles to re-sign him, he will have to be available and ball out in 2022.