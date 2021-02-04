D’Andre Swift weighs in on Matthew Stafford’s leadership abilities

Sharing is caring!

Over the years, there have been a plethora of individuals, most of who I assume have zero clue about football, who have bashed Matthew Stafford for his lack of leadership with the Detroit Lions.

Former Lions OL T.J. Lang came out recently and said that Stafford’s weakness is that he is not a “rah-rah” type leader who will fire up his teammates in the huddle.

Current Lions center Frank Ragnow disagrees with Lang as he thinks Stafford is a great leader in the huddle.

Now, Lions running back D’Andre Swift has weighed in and he too thinks Stafford is a “great leader.’

From CBS Sports:

“I think L.A. is getting a great leader,” says Swift, who’s working with Panini America to finish signing his 2020 rookie cards. “A great person, first and foremost. He’s a warrior, a competitor. I think he’s gonna be great for them.”

Everyone is entitled to their own opinion but those with the opinion that Stafford is not a good leader are flat out wrong.