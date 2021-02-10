D’Andre Swift’s new wingman could soon become available for the Detroit Lions

Sharing is caring!

When the Detroit Lions selected D’Andre Swift in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, most believed he would be the starting running back for the 2020 season.

But, that was not the case as the Lions went out and signed veteran (and future Hall of Fame) running back Adrian Peterson to be the starter for Week 1 and that is exactly what happened.

Eventually, the Lions figured out that Swift was clearly the better option and he proceeded to replace Peterson as the starter.

Swift has what it takes to be an every-down running back in the NFL but with Peterson soon becoming a free agent, you can bet Lions GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell will be looking to add a player to be Swift’s sidekick in 2021.

Now, the Lions could decide to bring back Peterson for another year (Peterson has expressed interest in returning and Swift has lobbied for that to happen), but if New Orleans Saints RB Latavius Murray becomes available, the Lions should sign him immediately.

Murray is still under contract with the Saints for two more seasons, but according to reports, he is a prime candidate to become a cap casualty for a team that has some pretty big salary cap issues.

From Saints Wire:

It’s a tough business, and having to cut Murray would be painful. He’s been a good addition to New Orleans — his 4.4 yards per carry in 2019 and 4.5 in 2020 were his highest since his 2014 rookie year. He’s arguably earned more touches than he’s been given, and would have gotten more if the Saints didn’t have one of the best football players in the sport today ahead of him on the depth chart.

Unfortunately, the $2.5 million in cap savings New Orleans would recoup by cutting him is too much to pass up. Running backs are terribly underpaid these days, which means the Saints can get similar production from a much cheaper player (again: the NFL is a tough, often cruel business). That $2.5 million in 2020 is worth more than the entire three-year rookie contract Tony Jones Jr. signed with the Saints as an undrafted rookie.

Murray, who is 31, has close ties to Lions’ new head coach Dan Campbell and I would be thrilled if he comes to Detroit to be Swift’s sidekick in 2021.