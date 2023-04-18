We are just 10 days away from the start of the 2023 NFL Draft, which means we will soon know the group of players joining the Detroit Lions for the upcoming season. As it stands, the Lions have a total of nine picks in the draft, though that could change if they trade up or down. We have seen plenty of mock drafts, but the great Dan Brugler has released his full 7-round 2023 NFL Mock draft, and he has the Lions making some interesting selections.

Dane Brugler drops Detroit Lions 7-Round 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Here is what Brugler has the Lions doing in the 2023 NFL Draft, along with his breakdown of a few of the picks:

Detroit Lions full 7-Round 2023 NFL Mock Draft

1 (6): Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

1 (18): Calijah Kancey, DT, Pitt

2 (48): Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

2 (55): Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

3 (81): Chandler Zavala, G, NC State

5 (152): Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford

5 (159): Thomas Incoom, Edge, Central Michigan

6 (183): Jerrod Clark, DT, Coastal Carolina

6 (194): John Ojukwu, OT, Boise State

6. Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Most mock drafts have a cornerback pegged here for the Lions … which inevitably means Detroit will take a different position on draft day. That said, I’m sticking with Gonzalez because he is one of the top non-quarterbacks in the draft with the traits you bet on at a premium position.

18. Calijah Kancey, DT, Pitt

The Lions would love to come away from the draft’s first night with two impact defensive prospects. They do so in this scenario: Gonzalez and Kancey. The Pitt defensive tackle is undersized, but disruptive defensive linemen come in all shapes and sizes.

48. Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

In my opinion, the Lions were a big winner in this seven-round mock, and landing Washington with this pick is part of the reason why. Detroit needs to add to its tight end depth chart, ideally with a capable blocker whom the coaching staff can groom as a pass catcher. Washington is an ideal fit.

Bottom Line: Grading Brugler's Mock Draft

Though I don't love the Gonzalez pick at No. 6 (I prefer Witherspoon out of Illinois), I do like the Kancey pick at No. 18, and I LOVE the Darnell Washington pick at No. 48 and the Jack Campbell pick at No. 55. It is a bit surprising to me that Brugler does not have the Lions taking a quarterback at all in the draft, despite Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell making it clear that they want to upgrade the depth behind Jared Goff.

Overall Mock Draft Grade: B