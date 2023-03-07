Dane Brugler had Detroit Lions attacking defense in NFL Mock Draft 3.0

When it comes to NFL Mock Drafts, there are your usual “mock drafts” where a so-called expert throws together something just to publish, and then there are mock drafts put together by Dane Brugler of The Athletic. Well, Brugler has released his latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft 3.0, and he has our Detroit Lions attacking defense with both of their first-round picks.

Dane Brugler has Detroit Lions addressing the defense in his 2023 NFL Mock Draft 3.0

As you can see below, Brugler has the Lions selecting CB Christian Gonzalez out of Oregon with the No. 6 overall pick, before taking DT Calijah Kancey out of Pittsburgh with the No. 18 pick. Brugler has the first five picks going as follows:

Indianapolis Colts (Via Bears) – QB C.J. Stroud (Ohio State) Houston Texans – QB Bryce Young (Alabama) Arizona Cardinals – EDGE Will Anderson (Alabama) Carolina Panthers (Via Bears) – QB Anthony Richardson (Florida) Seattle Seahawks – DT Jalen Carter (Georgia)

From The Athletic:

6. Lions: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Tall, long and can run — that’s a great place to start with a cornerback. At 6-foot-1 and 197 pounds with 32-inch arms, Gonzalez ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the combine and added outstanding jumps (41.5-inch vertical, 11-foot-1 broad). The numbers are great; the tape is even better. Gonzalez’s fluidity, ball skills and toughness would match up well with what the Lions are looking for in a first-round cornerback.

18. Lions: Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh

In his previous role, Lions general manager Brad Holmes was a driving force in the Rams drafting Aaron Donald. Fast-forward 10 years to the present and Pitt has produced another undersized defensive lineman that checks a lot of the same boxes. There is only one Donald, but Kancey has the quickness, play violence and work ethic that will appeal to Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell.

Grading Brugler's latest Mock Draft

I do believe that Christian Gonzalez has all of the tools to become a solid NFL cornerback, but if the Lions are on the clock at No. 6, and they don't trade down, or select EDGE Tyree Wilson out of Texas Tech (who is available in this scenario), I would be a bit disappointed. My reasoning is that I believe the Lions can get a solid cornerback at No. 18 if they want to as this draft is littered with solid cornerbacks.

As far as the No. 18 pick goes, in this scenario, I would be fired up if the Lions are able to land DT Calijah Kancey out of Pittsburgh. Would you like him to be a bit bigger? Sure. But Clancy is a beast and he would be a VERY GOOD addition to the Lions' defensive line.

Overall Mock Draft Grade: B