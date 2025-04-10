Dane Brugler Suggests BOLD NFL Draft Trade for Detroit Lions

Now THIS would be a BLOCKBUSTER NFL Draft trade for the Detroit Lions!

Could the Detroit Lions make one of the splashiest moves of the 2025 NFL Draft? According to one insider, they just might — and it involves one of the league’s top sack artists.

A Trey Hendrickson Trade to Detroit?

In the world of NFL Draft buzz, there are always a few proposals that stop you in your tracks — and this is one of them.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic floated a bold trade idea that would immediately shake up Detroit’s defense in the best way possible. Brugler suggests that general manager Brad Holmes should send the Lions’ No. 28 overall pick to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for Trey Hendrickson, the All-Pro edge rusher who’s been a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks the last few seasons.

The Sack Numbers Speak for Themselves

Let’s be clear — Hendrickson isn’t just any pass rusher. The 29-year-old has racked up 77 career sacks, including a jaw-dropping 17.5 sacks in each of the past two seasons. That’s production that would pair beautifully opposite Aidan Hutchinson, giving Detroit two premier edge threats and instantly boosting their Super Bowl hopes.

While the Bengals and Hendrickson are reportedly still talking about a possible extension, there’s no deal yet. And that’s where the Lions could swoop in — ideally with their own long-term contract offer lined up as part of the trade.

A Win-Now Move for a Win-Now Team

Detroit doesn’t have many glaring holes, which is a credit to how far this team has come under Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes. But if there’s one area they could still use help, it’s finding Hutchinson a true running mate on the edge.

Enter Hendrickson.

A move like this wouldn’t come cheap — a first-round pick is no joke — but for a team this close to contention, that kind of calculated risk could be the difference between a playoff run and a parade down Woodward.

The Bottom Line

Would the Lions actually pull the trigger on such a bold move? Time will tell. But if they want to go all-in for 2025, Dane Brugler’s idea makes a ton of sense.

