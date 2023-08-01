Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions News Reports

Daniel Helm to sign with Detroit Lions

By W.G. Brady
290
0

According to a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit Lions are signing tight end, Daniel Helm. Helm will replace tight end Shane Zylstra, who suffered what will almost certainly be a season-ending injury during Monday's training camp practice.

UPDATE: Dave Birkett just deleted his tweet indicating that the Lions are signing Helm. Stay Tuned!

Why it Matters for Daniel Helm and the Detroit Lions

With Zylstra suffering a devastating injury on Monday, the Lions are in need of a tight end, and if Birkett's original tweet turns out to be true (maybe he jumped the gun a bit), then Helm would slide in as a replacement.

Previous article
Eduardo Rodriguez has surprise suitor in San Diego Padres
Next article
Detroit Tigers announcer Matt Shepard retweets fake Michael Lorenzen trade

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest News

Tigers NotesW.G. Brady -

Detroit Tigers announcer Matt Shepard retweets fake Michael Lorenzen trade

Detroit Tigers announcer Matt Shepard just fell for the old okie doke!

More Articles Like This

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

© Fan Driven Media LLC.