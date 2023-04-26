In a recent conference call, NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah shared his thoughts on the upcoming NFL draft and the Detroit Lions‘ position in it. With four of the top 55 picks and another at 81, the Lions have the opportunity to add significant talent to their already strong roster.

Key Points

Lions have four of the top 55 picks and another at 81 in the upcoming NFL draft

Lions have a strong roster and deep well of resources

Lions' ideal draft includes Witherspoon, Robinson, Stevenson, and Schoonmaker

Adding to their defense is the aim, especially with their premium picks

This draft would upgrade the Lions' secondary and offensive line

Daniel Jeremiah reveals Detroit Lions ‘ideal draft'

According to Jeremiah, the Lions' “ideal draft” begins with Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon at No. 6.

From 97.1 The Ticket:

“My ideal scenario for them is Witherspoon, who I love,” Jeremiah said. “One of my favorite players. He is plug-and-play. I think he will fit with their culture and their grittiness that they've installed there in that organization.

“(At No. 18), I say (Texas running back) Bijan Robinson. You passed him once. If he is there the second time, it's almost like this is a gift. I can't turn this away. That would just be fun to watch him run behind that offensive line and see what he can do.”

Jeremiah doubles down at corner at No. 48 with Miami's Tyrique Stevenson: “Really good. Has some history playing in the slot as well. Man, you talk about upgrading your secondary. The pieces you would have in place there would be pretty dynamic.”

“Then I have (tight end Luke) Schoonmaker (at No. 55),” Jeremiah said. “You have to go with a popular pick, get the guy from Michigan and throw him in there as well.”

Bottom Line – Lions Could Be a Force to Reckon with in the Upcoming NFL Season

With the NFL draft starting in less than 48 hours, the Lions have a chance to solidify their position as a top team in the league. With a whopping five of the Top 81 picks, the Lions have a golden opportunity to solidify their roster for the upcoming season and beyond. Though I don't necessarily agree with Jeremiah's “ideal draft” for the Lions, I can respect his rationale for each pick.