Thursday, February 20, 2025
Detroit Lions

Daniel Jeremiah Reveals Lions Move That Would Bring A Parade To Detroit

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions are focused on making another run toward the Lombardi Trophy in 2025, and according to NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, trading for Myles Garrett could be the one roster move that would push them over the top.

Why it Matters

  • Despite earning the No. 1 NFC seed, the Lions’ pass rush needs improvement after finishing tied for 23rd in sacks.
  • Aidan Hutchinson’s return from injury will boost the group, but additional upgrades are essential.
  • Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who requested a trade, has been viewed as a perfect fit for Detroit.

Daniel Jeremiah on Myles Garrett to Detroit:

I mean, that was the team that made the most sense for me with Myles Garrett, Detroit,” Jeremiah said. “Just because, A, if they ever felt comfortable with moving him — which it sounds like at this point they are not — but if they are comfortable, you get him outside the conference and he goes to Detroit.”

“Detroit has the roster that's ready to win right now, ready to win a championship, and that could be a finishing piece.”

Jeremiah believes acquiring Garrett would be a game-changer for general manager Brad Holmes.

“I would be willing to be pretty aggressive I think, if I were Brad Holmes on that front, knowing that that could bring a parade to my city, and do whatever I had to do to make something like that happen.”

Key Stats & Further Reading

  • Myles Garrett has requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns.
  • The Lions ranked tied for 23rd in sacks during the 2024 season.

For more on Garrett’s potential move and the Lions’ Super Bowl push, check out Daniel Jeremiah’s full analysis.

