Daniel Jones Signs With Detroit Lions Rival

Daniel Jones has officially found a new home in the NFL, but it’s not with the Detroit Lions. Instead, the former New York Giants quarterback is set to sign with the Minnesota Vikings, according to NFL Network. The deal comes after Jones requested his release from the Giants following a series of disappointing performances that led to him losing his starting role earlier this month.

Minnesota Vikings Land Jones

Reports indicate that Jones will join the Vikings on their practice squad, with a base salary of $375,000 for the remainder of the 2024 season. Meanwhile, the Giants will continue to pay him a substantial $11.8 million, a result of the hefty contract he signed earlier in his career.

The decision to join the Vikings gives Jones a chance to work under a new coaching staff, marking the first time in his career that he’ll be coached outside the Giants’ organization. While many had speculated that the Detroit Lions, who are in need of depth at quarterback, could be a potential landing spot for Jones, it seems the Vikings ultimately made the stronger offer.

Lions’ Lack of Interest in Daniel Jones

While the idea of Jones coming to Detroit was floated for a time, Lions head coach Dan Campbell quickly squashed those rumors on Tuesday when he stated that the team had not had any serious discussions about the quarterback.

Jones, who was drafted by the Giants in 2019, struggled to find consistency during his tenure in New York, though his early career had some flashes of promise. However, after multiple seasons of underperformance, it became clear that a change of scenery was needed. Joining the Vikings will give Jones a fresh start, but his time in Minnesota will likely be spent as a backup, unless there are further injuries at quarterback.

Bottom Line

For Jones, this marks the next chapter in his NFL career, and while his path may not have gone as originally planned in New York, there’s still a chance for him to prove his worth as a reliable backup or potential starter in the future.