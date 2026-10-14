Tarasov Has Allowed 1 Goal. Gibson Has Allowed 17.

Daniil Tarasov has allowed one goal in two appearances for the Detroit Red Wings this season. John Gibson has allowed 17 in five. That split is now the loudest thing in Detroit’s goaltending picture.

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Gibson gave up five goals on 37 shots in Tuesday night’s 5-4 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils. He made 32 saves, and the month has gone like that throughout: a 1-3-1 record, a .863 save percentage, a 3.76 goals-against average and no shutouts in five appearances.

Tarasov’s line is the inverse. Two appearances, 38 saves on 39 shots, a .974 save percentage, a 0.66 goals-against average and a shutout, with an 0-0-1 record. So the question in front of head coach Todd McLellan is how much of the schedule should start going to the other guy.

Daniil Tarasov Should Start Against the Philadelphia Flyers

Detroit hosts the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, Oct. 15. The Red Wings do not play a back-to-back for the rest of October, which cuts both ways: nothing on the calendar forces Tarasov into the net, so every start he gets has to be a decision McLellan makes on purpose.

He should make it. Gibson may not have much left in the tank, and his contract expires at the end of the 2026-27 season. Tarasov is on a one-year deal worth $2 million, signed in July. There is very little cost to finding out whether he belongs in the Red Wings’ future between the pipes.

If He Cannot Hold the Job, Do Not Re-Sign Him

What do the Red Wings have to lose by playing him? Tarasov appeared in 33 games with the Florida Panthers in 2025-26 and went 13-15-3 with a .895 save percentage, a 3.05 goals-against average and no shutouts. That is a backup’s season, and two good nights in October do not erase it.

Thirty to 40 games in Detroit would settle it. Improve on those numbers and the Red Wings have a reason to bring him back for 2027-28. Fail to, and they will have learned it for $2 million while Trey Augustine and Michal Postava keep developing in Grand Rapids. Either of those two could end up being the answer in net for the long term anyway.