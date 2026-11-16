The Detroit Red Wings won 2-0 on Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and the gap between their two goalies is no longer a close call. Daniil Tarasov turned away all 31 shots he faced for his second shutout of the season and sits at a .931 save percentage. John Gibson is at .862. Head coach Todd McLellan has not committed to a starter for Wednesday.

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During the 2026-27 NHL season, Tarasov has played in nine games and has started in seven of them. He has a 3-3-2 record with a .931 save percentage and a 1.84 GAA. Gibson has played 13 games and carries a 4-7-1 record with that .862 save percentage and a 3.58 GAA. These numbers are way better than what Gibson has produced in net this season for the Red Wings.

McLellan was not ready to hand over the job on Saturday night. “We’ve been on the road for 18 of the last 20-some days. We’re going to go home. We’re going to relax tomorrow and we’ll take everything into consideration,” he said after the win. “He obviously played really well and we believe in him.”

Nov 14, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Detroit Red Wings forward J.T. Compher (37) celebrates at the end of the game with goalie Daniil Tarasov (80) at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Red Wings goalie Daniil Tarasov has to start in the next game

Detroit will next play at home against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, Nov. 18 with puck drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT. There is no question that Tarasov has to be the goalie for the Red Wings in this game. He shut down a Tampa Bay team that had not lost at home all season, and he did it while the Lightning outshot Detroit 31-22.

The Red Wings face a Bruins team that has a 13-6-1 record with 27 points this season. Detroit this season has an 8-10-3 record with 19 points. For a Red Wings team that is trying to win hockey games, Tarasov is the better option at the moment in net than Gibson is.

Red Wings have no back-to-backs until Thanksgiving weekend

After Wednesday’s matchup, they will face the New York Islanders on Saturday, Nov. 21, the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday, Nov. 27. None of those four games sit on back-to-back nights. Tarasov should be the starting goalie for these four games no matter what happens.

Michal Postava should get the Nashville start

When Detroit gets to the Saturday, Nov. 28 matchup against the Nashville Predators, this is where Tarasov should get the night off. Instead of Gibson starting against Nashville then, Detroit should bring up goalie Michal Postava from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins to start that game. Postava has already won a game for Detroit this season, taking his NHL debut 4-3 in a shootout against Edmonton after an emergency recall when Gibson got hurt. If they were to start Gibson in that game, then they should chalk it up as a loss before the puck even drops.

Gibson should be in the press box at this point until the Red Wings can find a trade partner for him. Not everyone agrees: Max Bultman of The Athletic argued last week that Detroit should stay patient with Gibson, pointing to the slow start he turned around in the middle of last season. The problem is that the Red Wings are losing games right now, and they cannot bank on a repeat.

Tarasov and Postava need to be the goaltending tandem. Detroit is probably not going to make the playoffs, but playing Tarasov and Postava at this point is better than playing Gibson at all.