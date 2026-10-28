Daniil Tarasov is back on the ice, and his return hands the Detroit Red Wings a decision in net. Tarasov was at practice on Wednesday, putting three goalies on the ice at once. Only two of them can stay on the NHL roster.

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Tarasov has not played since Oct. 20 against the Seattle Kraken because of an undisclosed injury, and he has been sharp in limited work. In four games with Detroit this season, three of them starts, he is 1-0-2 with a .940 save percentage, a 1.40 goals-against average and a shutout.

Helene St. James Expects Postava Out Now That Daniil Tarasov Is Back

The decision falls on Michal Postava. Detroit Free Press reporter Helene St. James posted Wednesday that she expects the Red Wings to send the 24-year-old back to the Grand Rapids Griffins, where he started the season. “Sounds like Daniil Tarasov is OK after being sidelined by undisclosed injury,” she wrote, adding that the expectation is Detroit will assign Postava, who came up on an emergency basis, to Grand Rapids.

What Postava Did With the Emergency Call-Up

Postava made the week count. He made his NHL debut in relief at Vancouver on Oct. 22, stopping seven of the eight shots he faced in a 5-2 win, then talked about the night afterward. Four days later he got his first career start, against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, Oct. 26. In that game he recorded 25 saves in a 4-3 shootout win for Detroit over Edmonton.

Even if the Red Wings do send him back down to the Griffins, this may not be the last time this season that Postava appears in an NHL game. The 24-year-old goalie getting reps in Grand Rapids with Tarasov back would not be the worst thing in the world either.

Trading John Gibson Would Open the Net Again

Detroit is not going to keep three goalies on the roster. For now the tandem is John Gibson and Tarasov, even after Todd McLellan sat Gibson for the Edmonton game. Gibson’s eight-year contract expires after this season, and he is set to become an unrestricted free agent. The Red Wings could trade him before the NHL trade deadline or sooner, and that would no doubt make room for Postava again.

Detroit is home Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena, with the Red Wings coming off a four-game road trip.