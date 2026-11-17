The Detroit Red Wings are going back to Daniil Tarasov. With the Red Wings back at practice on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday night’s home game against the Boston Bruins, head coach Todd McLellan has already named his starting goalie, and it is the one who just blanked Tampa Bay.

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Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reported, “Daniil Tarasov starts Wednesday for Red Wings vs Bruins. Second straight start.” It is not a surprise that he gets a second straight start against Boston. Tarasov earned it with a 32-save shutout on Saturday night in a 2-0 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning, and he deserves to be the starting goalie in this game for the Red Wings.

Nov 14, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Detroit Red Wings goalie Daniil Tarasov (80) defends the net against Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Daniil Tarasov appears to have ended the starting goalie debate for the Detroit Red Wings

It appears as if Tarasov has ended the starting goalie debate for the Red Wings for now. He has been playing much better this season than John Gibson has been. Tarasov has played in nine games this season and has started in seven of them so far.

He has a 3-3-2 record with a .931 save percentage and a 1.84 GAA, along with two shutouts. Gibson, who has made 13 appearances, is 4-7-1 with an .862 save percentage and a 3.58 goals-against average. Gibson did not take a shift in relief on Saturday, sitting the full 60 minutes behind Tarasov.

Todd McLellan has not committed anything past Wednesday

One start is all McLellan has actually handed over. Asked after the Tampa Bay game about riding whoever the hot hand is in net, the coach told DetroitRedWings.com that his team had been “on the road for 18 of the last 20-some days” and that he would “take everything into consideration” before deciding anything. He was warmer on the goalie himself: “He obviously played really well and we believe in him.”

At this point, Tarasov should be the starting goalie for Detroit until they reach their next back-to-back situation. That is still a while away. The Red Wings do not play on consecutive nights again until Nov. 27 at the Columbus Blue Jackets and Nov. 28 at home against the Nashville Predators, which leaves Tarasov three games to keep the job on his own terms.