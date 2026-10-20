Daniil Tarasov is back in the Detroit Red Wings net on Tuesday night in Seattle, his third start in Detroit’s last five games. Helene St. James reported from the morning skate in Seattle that Tarasov would start, and Daily Faceoff lists him as Detroit’s confirmed starter against the Kraken.

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The Red Wings (3-3-2, 8 points) open a four-game road trip against the Seattle Kraken (5-3-1, 11 points) with puck drop set for 9:40 p.m. ET at Climate Pledge Arena, per the team’s schedule. Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton follow before Detroit returns home on Oct. 29. John Gibson started the last game, Saturday’s 4-3 shootout win over the San Jose Sharks.

Daniil Tarasov Was Sharp in His Last Start

Tarasov last started on Thursday, Oct. 15, against the Philadelphia Flyers, stopping 17 of 18 shots in a 2-1 win. In three appearances this season he is 1-0-1 with a .965 save percentage and a 0.80 GAA, and his game log credits him with a shutout for the 30-save night he turned in during a 1-0 shootout loss at Montreal on Oct. 10.

Gibson’s Numbers Opened the Door

With Tarasov starting for the third time in five games, it is no surprise that Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan is going back to him. Tarasov has outplayed Gibson, who is 2-3-1 with a 3.58 GAA and an .873 save percentage in six starts, according to his game log.

These two teams met 11 days ago, and that night is part of the reason the net has changed hands. Gibson was pulled from Detroit’s 6-3 home loss to Seattle on Oct. 9 after allowing five goals on 15 shots. Tarasov finished the game, stopping eight of the nine shots he faced in his only previous look at the Kraken.

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