Report: Daniss Jenkins Makes Decision on Detroit Pistons Contract Offer

The Detroit Pistons may have hit a temporary speed bump with one of their most intriguing young guards — but don’t mistake it for a breakup.

According to a report from Jake Fischer and Marc Stein of The Stein Line, second-year guard Daniss Jenkins declined a two-year, minimum-salary contract offer from Detroit, a decision that initially raised eyebrows but may ultimately signal confidence on both sides that something better is coming.

Why Daniss Jenkins Said No (For Now)

The offer on the table would have covered the rest of the 2025–26 season and all of 2026–27, keeping Jenkins in Detroit on a minimum deal. For a player who has become a regular part of the Pistons’ rotation, that number simply didn’t match his growing value.

At just 24 years old, Jenkins is approaching a critical moment in his development — and his contract status. He’s currently on a two-way deal and sits just three games away from the NBA’s 50-game active limit, meaning Detroit will soon need to convert him to a standard contract if they want him available down the stretch.

There’s Still Optimism a Deal Gets Done

Despite Jenkins declining the initial offer, league insiders believe Detroit remains motivated to keep him long-term. In fact, there’s an expectation that the two sides will eventually land on a more lucrative agreement, one that better reflects Jenkins’ role and production.

Comparable contracts around the league suggest Jenkins could command something closer to:

Three years, $9 million , or

, or Four years, $12 million

That kind of deal would reward Jenkins for his progress while still fitting Detroit’s long-term roster-building timeline.

Cap Mechanics Complicate Things — But Not Fatally

Because the Pistons used their full non-taxpayer mid-level exception this past offseason, any deal above the minimum would likely require the bi-annual exception, which is limited to two years.

That restriction may explain why negotiations haven’t crossed the finish line yet. Timing also matters. With Detroit currently carrying a full 15-man roster, converting Jenkins would require an additional roster move — something the team may prefer to handle after the February 5 trade deadline.

If It Waits, Restricted Free Agency Looms

If a deal doesn’t materialize soon, Jenkins is expected to attract multi-year offers in restricted free agency this summer. The Pistons would retain the right to match any offer sheet, giving them significant leverage — but also increasing the price tag if Jenkins continues to shine.

Jenkins Has Earned the Attention

In 39 games this season, Jenkins has quietly become one of Detroit’s more reliable contributors:

7.7 points per game

3.4 assists

1.7 rebounds

0.9 steals

Efficient .418/.386/.787 shooting splits

He’s carved out a reputation as a steady defender, smart decision-maker, and confident shot-maker, all while doing his damage in under 17 minutes per night.

Bottom Line

This isn’t a standoff — it’s a negotiation.

Daniss Jenkins turning down a minimum deal doesn’t signal disinterest in Detroit. It signals belief in his value. And judging by his performance, the Pistons seem to agree — even if the paperwork takes a little longer to finalize.