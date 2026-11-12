Daniss Jenkins Explains What Has Clicked for the Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are off to a 7-3 start this season and visit the Washington Wizards again on Thursday night. When Detroit faced Washington on Monday, Daniss Jenkins earned a spot in the starting lineup next to Cade Cunningham for the first time this season.

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Jenkins sat down for a one-on-one video interview with WXYZ sports anchor Tina Nguyen. She asked him what has been impressive about the 7-3 start this season. Jenkins said, “I think the biggest thing was shooting. That was the biggest thing. The ability for us to come together so fast. We got new teammates, new guys coming in but we’re all just trying to get that identity back.”

Nov 9, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) is defended by Washington Wizards forward-center Anthony Davis (23) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

What Daniss Jenkins Means by One Common Goal

After winning 60 games last season, Detroit lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round of the NBA playoffs in Game 7. This season, the Pistons are looking for a different result in the playoffs. Even with new players on the team, they still have championship expectations.

Jenkins said, “We all are working for one common goal to see how like you can come together and build that bond.” John Collins is one of the new players on the Pistons roster this season. He scored 24 points in the last game against the Wizards.

Why Jenkins Earned a Spot in the Starting Five

Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff told the team’s website that Jenkins had earned more with the spark he gave Detroit off the bench, and that the staff had talked about improving the team’s starts. Jenkins lined up with Cunningham, Collins, Duncan Robinson and Ausar Thompson in the starting five on Monday and finished with 22 points, eight assists, six rebounds and four steals in 36 minutes of the 122-111 win.

Jenkins Is Off to a Strong Start to the 2026-27 NBA Season

Jenkins has played in 10 games this season for the Pistons. He is averaging 12.7 points per game, 3.6 rebounds per game, 4.7 assists per game, 0.1 blocks per game, and 0.8 steals per game. He should get another start against the Wizards on Thursday night.

One of the most important things for Jenkins is that he is shooting 42.9% from three-point land, 45.2% from the field, and 91.7% from the free throw line. The 25-year-old is no doubt an important piece for this Pistons basketball team.