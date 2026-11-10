Daniss Jenkins is in the Detroit Pistons starting lineup, and Paul Reed is not. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff changed his starting five for Monday night’s game against the Washington Wizards, going with John Collins, Duncan Robinson, Jenkins, Cade Cunningham and Ausar Thompson.

DSN TV Pistons · newest first All Pistons video →

Jenkins did not start against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night, when Reed was in the first unit. Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press covered Monday’s postgame press conference and reported Bickerstaff’s reasoning: “On the starting lineup change, JB said Daniss earned more opportunity and they wanted to get smaller and faster by separating Collins and Reed. Said Collins benefitted from the spacing.”

Nov 4, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) passes in the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Lineup change proved Bickerstaff right for the Pistons

Jenkins scored 31 points against the Lakers on Sunday off the bench. He was rewarded with a start against the Wizards, and he followed it with 22 points on 7-for-16 shooting in Detroit’s 122-111 win. Jenkins also grabbed six rebounds, handed out eight assists and took four steals.

What Daniss Jenkins does to the Pistons backcourt

The change puts Jenkins on the floor next to Cunningham and Robinson from the opening tip and moves Reed to the bench, where he played 21 minutes and scored four points. Collins, the other half of the pairing Bickerstaff split up, had his best night of the season with 24 points and 10 rebounds on 9-for-13 shooting. Cunningham added 17 points.

The Pistons are in Washington on Thursday night for the back half of the home-and-home, so the question is whether the start sticks. With the way he has played over the last two games, Jenkins no doubt has earned another one.