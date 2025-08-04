Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Menu

Daniss Jenkins Returns to Detroit Pistons with New Two-Way Deal

Daniss Jenkins signs a two-way deal with the Pistons after a strong G League season, aiming for more opportunities in the upcoming NBA season.
Detroit Pistons Daniss Jenkins

Table of Contents

Related Articles

Share This Story

Detroit Pistons Daniss Jenkins

Daniss Jenkins Re-Signs with Pistons on Two-Way Deal

The Detroit Pistons are bringing back a familiar face. Guard Daniss Jenkins has officially signed a new two-way contract with the team after spending most of last season with the Motor City Cruise, Detroit’s G League affiliate.

Daniss Jenkins

Strong G League Production from Jenkins

Jenkins didn’t get much floor time with the Pistons last year, just seven games and 23 minutes total, but he made his case for a second look with a standout season in the G League. Over 32 games in the regular season, the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 21.2 points, 6.8 assists, and 1.8 steals per game, all while logging 36.4 minutes a game. His command of the offense and steady defensive work made him one of the Cruise’s most reliable players.

The Pistons currently have two open roster spots, giving Jenkins a legitimate shot at converting his two-way deal into a standard contract if he continues trending upward.

Opportunity on a Thin Depth Chart

Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey are locked in as Detroit’s primary ball handlers, and Caris LeVert will see plenty of time initiating offense, too. But beyond that, the depth at the traditional point guard spot is thin. That’s where Jenkins becomes valuable. He’s already familiar with the team’s system and has shown he can take on a heavy workload when needed.

Detroit has options in free agency, but Jenkins’s commitment to development, without demanding minutes, is a trait coaches respect. If injuries hit or rotations tighten, don’t be surprised if Jenkins becomes a trusted option off the bench.

Going Deeper

Reference Links:

AI Disclosure: Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff. – Fact Checking Policy

Level 99 Ad
Picture of Richard Knight
Richard Knight
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Youtube X-twitter Instagram
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x