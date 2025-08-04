Daniss Jenkins Returns to Detroit Pistons with New Two-Way Deal

Daniss Jenkins Re-Signs with Pistons on Two-Way Deal

The Detroit Pistons are bringing back a familiar face. Guard Daniss Jenkins has officially signed a new two-way contract with the team after spending most of last season with the Motor City Cruise, Detroit’s G League affiliate.

Strong G League Production from Jenkins

Jenkins didn’t get much floor time with the Pistons last year, just seven games and 23 minutes total, but he made his case for a second look with a standout season in the G League. Over 32 games in the regular season, the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 21.2 points, 6.8 assists, and 1.8 steals per game, all while logging 36.4 minutes a game. His command of the offense and steady defensive work made him one of the Cruise’s most reliable players.

The Pistons currently have two open roster spots, giving Jenkins a legitimate shot at converting his two-way deal into a standard contract if he continues trending upward.

Opportunity on a Thin Depth Chart

Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey are locked in as Detroit’s primary ball handlers, and Caris LeVert will see plenty of time initiating offense, too. But beyond that, the depth at the traditional point guard spot is thin. That’s where Jenkins becomes valuable. He’s already familiar with the team’s system and has shown he can take on a heavy workload when needed.

Detroit has options in free agency, but Jenkins’s commitment to development, without demanding minutes, is a trait coaches respect. If injuries hit or rotations tighten, don’t be surprised if Jenkins becomes a trusted option off the bench.

Going Deeper

