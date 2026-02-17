Detroit Lions Reporter Dannie Rogers Makes Big Announcement

Detroit Lions reporter Dannie Rogers announced she is departing the organization after nearly five seasons covering her hometown team.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Rogers thanked Lions fans and reflected on what the role meant to her personally and professionally.

“The last 5 seasons/4.5 years of my life have been incredible reporting for my hometown team,” Rogers wrote. “Never in a million years did I think this job would become what it became. I’m filled with such a full heart as I depart the Lions and am so giddy for what’s to come!!”

Rogers, who grew up in the Detroit area, joined the Lions’ media coverage during a transformative stretch for the franchise, documenting the team’s rebuild and rise into a perennial contender. Her departure marks the end of a chapter that closely aligned with the Lions’ resurgence under Dan Campbell.

Before her time with Detroit, Rogers built an impressive résumé across both college and professional football. She previously served as the Coordinator of PR, Communications and Digital Content for the Arizona Wildcats football program, worked as a digital media intern with the Los Angeles Rams, and spent time as a producer for the Big Ten Network, primarily covering University of Michigan athletics.

A University of Michigan graduate, Rogers’ next move has not yet been announced, but her message made it clear she’s excited about what lies ahead.

For Lions fans, her exit represents another reminder of just how far the franchise has come — and how many careers, stories, and memories were shaped along the way.