On Saturday, reports surfaced that the Detroit Lions are going to re-sign WR Danny Amendola to a 1-year contract.

Though the Lions have not yet made the signing official, Amendola’s most recent Instagram post seems to confirm it’s a done deal.

Amendola is 34 (will turn 35 in November), but he still has some gas left in the tank to be productive in 2020 while being a great mentor for any young WRs the Lions bring in his offseason.