Danny Amendola and Trey Flowers comment on former players’ complaints about Matt Patricia

Since leaving the Detroit Lions, Glover Quin, Darius Slay, and others have had some not so nice things to say about their former head coach, Matt Patricia.

On Wednesday, current Lions Danny Amendola and Trey Flowers spoke to the media and they were asked about their thoughts on players like Quin and Slay ripping Patricia. Both Amendola and Flowers explained that though Patricia has strict expectations, he gets the best out of them.

Amendola noted that Patricia’s tough practices get him ready for games.

From ESPN:

“The way I operate as a football player and the product that I put on the field in relation to the business that I conduct, I want it to be as tough as possible in practice so when I get into the games I’ve been there before,” Amendola said. “I understand what it feels like to be tired in a game because I was tired in practice, and I understand what my body can go through and how I can push my body mentally and physically, and that’s something I really relate to. That’s something I look for.

“This is my sixth NFL team in 13 seasons, and played for all different types of coaches and in all different types of offenses and methods. So this is, what Coach Patricia has to offer is something that I eagerly look for because I know I’ll get the best version of me.”

Flowers told reporters that he tried to let the other players know about Patricia’s expectations but that some players are not used to what he demands as a head coach.

“I tried to give as much insight as I could as far as what was the expectation or what was the demand and why is the demand for excellence so high,” Flowers said. “Coach Patricia, he’s a guy who has always been about winning. And so however he can get that out of guys, he demands highly of them and expects highly of them and his standards are very high no matter what environment he goes in.

“Guys like you mentioned obviously was accustomed to a different style or a different type, and that’s just how business goes. Some people like it and some people don’t. That’s just how any business you go in, you’re going to have people that agree with things and don’t agree with things.”