Danny Amendola’s recent comments are music to Detroit Lions’ fans ears

The Detroit Lions have not hosted a playoff game since January 8, 1994, when they were defeated by the Green Bay Packers 28-24.

If Lions WR Danny Amendola has anything to say about it, that will change this coming season.

On Wednesday, Amendola met with the media via a Zoom call and what he said is music to Lions’ fans ears.

“What Kenny and I talk about now is we want to win,” Amendola said. “We want to get to the playoffs. We want to have a home playoff game at Ford Field. I tell him as much as I can there’s nothing like that feeling of winning for your city and that’s what we want to see the most.”

Danny, we agree with you 100%!!!