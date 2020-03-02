45.6 F
‘Daring moves’ include Detroit Lions landing their Patrick Mahomes

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

This is the time of year where publications attempt to get creative with NFL Draft content, even though everyone knows that none of it really matters.

In a piece titled, “Daring moves for all 32 NFL teams this offseason,” which was just published on ESPN.com, the daring move the Detroit Lions should make includes them moving on from Matthew Stafford and selecting their “Patrick Mahomes” in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Lions went 3-12-1 last season and have finished in the bottom seven in DVOA in three of the past four years. If they want to compete right away, they can take some solace in the fact they were banged up, especially toward the end of 2019. Some improved health and the return of the very solid Stafford should help, and they could trade the No. 3 pick to a team who wants to draft Tagovailoa. Use the pick haul to add some secondary and linebacker help, and Detroit could reasonably expect better results next season.

Or the Lions could pull a Kansas City Chiefs and try to find their Patrick Mahomes. Rather than let someone else draft Tagovailoa, they could do so themselves, going all-in on the player whom most people had as the top prospect in the entire draft before the 2019 college season. They could then trade Stafford and his very reasonable contract to one of many quarterback-hungry teams; the Chargers’ No. 37 pick would seem to be the floor for the value they could get in return. There is no more valuable asset in the game than a superstar quarterback on a rookie deal. There is no guarantee Tagovailoa will be that kind of player, and these moves would likely make the Lions worse in 2020 specifically, but Detroit is in position to take that risk if it feels like rolling the dice.

Nation, the Lions have made it 100% clear that they are not trading Stafford and Stafford (well, his wife) has made it clear that he wants to remain with the Lions but is this a deal you would make with the future of the franchise in mind?

–Excerpt via ESPN.com– LINK

Previous articleAnother option for Detroit Lions to replace Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison has emerged
Next articleDetroit Red Wings LW Adam Erne suffers significant injury

