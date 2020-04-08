Darius Slay has some advice for Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn

It did not come as much of a surprise but Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn decided to trade CB Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles for a pair of picks in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Trading Slay meant Quinn would have to replace a Pro Bowl cornerback before the start of the 2020 season. So far, all Quinn has been able to do is sign veteran CB Desmond Trufant. Trufant is solid but he is not considered a stud No. 1 CB like Slay has been for the past handful of years.

If Quinn is planning on adding a top of the line cornerback this offseason, Slay has some advice for him. That advice is to select Ohio State CB Jeffrey Okudah in the draft.

Slay made this known on Tuesday while hosting an Instagram Live session. During the session, Okudah joined Slay and the two chatted about meeting up during the offseason to get some work in. Then, Slay was asked if he thinks the Lions select Okudah when they are on the clock on April 23.

“I think Detroit needs to,” Slay said on Instagram Live. “That type of defense needs a corner like that, and he can fit it. He’d fit right in.”

Nation, do you agree with Slay? Should the Lions select Jeffrey Okudah in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft? If not, how do you suggest they replace Slay?